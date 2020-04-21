Val Kilmer's Voice Sounds Very Different Following His Battle With Throat Cancer

In a rare interview with Good Morning America on April 21 to promote his upcoming memoir I'm Your Huckleberry, the actor discussed his recent health battles and his past high-profile romances.

Actor Val Kilmer is best known for his versatility in roles in the likes of Top Gun, The Doors, True Romance, Batman Forever, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, but his hardest battle to date was with throat cancer.

What happened to Val Kilmer's voice? He explained what he's been through with his health over the last few years in his interview with GMA, and what helped him make it through.

The actor has teased discussing his relationships with Daryl Hannah, Angelina Jolie, Cher, Ellen Barkin, and Cindy Crawford in the memoir. It will also include stories about how he got cast in his most iconic roles, but, for the first time, the actor is telling all about his battle with throat cancer.

What happened to Val Kilmer's voice?

In January of 2015, Val's agent reported that the actor had been hospitalized because of a possible tumor. The actor later said that no tumor was found, and that he did not have cancer. Though reports persisted for several years, he continued to deny that he was sick. In April of 2017, he finally confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and that he was in the process of healing.

At the time, it was reported that the actor's famous voice was raspier and his breathing was more labored. During his video call with Good Morning America's Chris Connolly, Val spoke out at length for the first time about what he went through with his illness. He confirmed that he had gotten a tracheotomy, which explained why his voice sounded almost robotic. A tracheotomy is when an incision is made to the windpipe to make breathing easier.

When asked how he was feeling, Val explained that he was on the mend. "I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful. I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which healed very quickly," the 60-year-old said. "This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well."