Val Kilmer Believes His Christian Science Faith Helped Cure His Cancer

Like many Christian Scientists, the actor forgoes most medical treatment in favor of prayer, but he also said he doesn’t think his views are extreme. “Maybe they mix it up in their minds with extremists,” he said. “People screaming with signs in front of Planned Parenthood or something. That’s not my sense of Christianity. Or most people’s, regardless of their religion. Any more than a Muslim identified themselves with the madness of a suicide bomber spreading fear in the name of Allah.“