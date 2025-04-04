Veteran Bollywood Actor and Director Manoj Kumar Passes Away at Age 87 — Here's What We Know For Manoj Kumar, going to a film set was like going to a temple. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 4 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons/CreativoCamaal of Lens Naayak Photography

There were very few people as patriotic as Bollywood actor and director Manoj Kumar, famously known as Bharat Kumar. His storied career, which began in the late 1950s, was influenced by his love of India. In 1965, Manoj stepped into the role of the Indian anti-colonial revolutionary Bhagat Singh in Shaheed. Two years later, his directorial debut, Upkar, was rooted in the slogan "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan," which was coined by India's second Prime Minister. It was a rallying cry used to unite India.

Manoj was also incredibly gifted at spotting talent in others, and spent much of his life bolstering the careers of other people in entertainment. He once said, "God has given me honest eyes and pure ears," per the Times of India. His decades spent in the film industry were primarily devoted to telling stories of the common man through powerful messaging. Sadly, on April 4, 2025, Manoj passed away at the age of 87. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Manoj Kumar's cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Kunal Goswami, Manoj's son, told ANI News Agency (via the BBC) that his father had been suffering from health issues for quite some time. He ultimately lost the battle at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was being treated. Dr Santosh Shetty told the BBC that the director died of "age-related health issues."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted to X about Manoj's passing and called him an "icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal." Prime Minister Modi added, "His works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations." Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan also took to X to honor the late director. "Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity ... a legend in every sense."

Manoj Kumar had an impressive net worth.

Although Manoj retired from acting and directing in the late 1990s, he managed to accrue an impressive net worth in the four decades he was working. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $20 million at the time of his death. His filmography began in 1957 and stretched all the way into the mid-1990s.