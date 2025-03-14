Renowned Sportswriter John Feinstein Dies at 69 — His Cause of Death Revealed John Feinstein was one of the most prominent sportswriters of his generation. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 14 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

One of the most influential sportswriters of his time, John Feinstein, has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his brother, Robert. Known for his insightful commentary and knowledge of the sports world — particularly college basketball — Feinstein made a lasting impact on sports journalism.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what led to his untimely death? Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of John Feinstein's tragic death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was John Feinstein's cause of death?

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, John Feinstein died at his brother Robert's home in McLean, Va. According to The New York Times, Robert discovered John's body and said the cause of death was "probably a heart attack."

In contrast, ESPN reported that John Feinstein died of natural causes. While the exact cause of John's unexpected death remains somewhat unclear, both reports confirm the heartbreaking loss of one of the most respected figures in sports journalism.

Article continues below advertisement

Born on July 28, 1955, John Feinstein launched his career as a night police reporter in 1977. He soon transitioned to sports journalism, focusing particularly on college basketball for The Washington Post. His final column, which was published on March 13, paid tribute to Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo.

His career also spanned all major sports, from golf and college football to the Olympics. He was a regular contributor to Golf Digest and appeared frequently on radio programs, including a regular segment on National Public Radio. Over the course of his career, John Feinstein authored more than 40 bestselling books, covering sports like basketball, baseball, football, tennis, golf, and the Olympics.

Article continues below advertisement

His first book, A Season on the Brink, which explored the 1985-86 Indiana University basketball season, catapulted Feinstein to fame. The book, which focused on the methods of coach Bob Knight, spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on the Times bestseller list and was later adapted into an ESPN film.