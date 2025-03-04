George Lowe, the Voice of Space Ghost, Dead at 67 — What Was His Cause of Death? George was responsible for the early rise of Cartoon Network as the voice of 'Space Ghost Coast to Coast.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 4 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Bluesky/@ghostplanet.bsky.social‬

Veteran voice actor George Lowe has died. The voice behind Space Ghost in the beloved Cartoon Network show Space Ghost Coast to Coast was 67 at the time of his death.

George's career and voice are remembered by many who followed his career over the years. As fans continue to mourn, here's what we know about his cause of death.

George Lowe's cause of death is linked to a "long illness."

The news of George's death circulated online in March 2025. On March 4, Space Ghost's Bluesky fan account Ghost Planet confirmed that he died in a statement above several photos of the actor. "It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce the Passing of George Lowe," the post read. "Lowe was best known for his role as Space Ghost in Space Ghost Coast to Coast and Cartoon Planet alongside Brak's Dad on the Brak Show and as himself on Aqua Teen Hunger Force."

[image or embed] — Ghost Planet (@ghostplanet.bsky.social) March 4, 2025 at 9:57 AM

George's longtime friend, "Marvelous" Marvin Boone, also confirmed the actor's death via Facebook. In his post, Marvin confirmed his friend was battling a "long illness" before he died. "I'm beyond devastated," Marvin wrote above a photo of them. "My Zobanian brother and best friend for over 40 years, George Lowe, has passed away after a long illness. A part of me [has] also died."

"He was a supremely talented artist and voice actor," he continued. "A true warm-hearted Genius. Funniest man on Earth too. I've stolen jokes from him for decades. He stole some of mine. He was also the voice of Space Ghost and so much more. Pweeloto." While Marvin didn't disclose what illness George suffered from, his health sparked concern from fans in July 2023.