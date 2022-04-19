Back in 2015 after 11 seasons on the air, the Adult Swim TV show Aqua Teen Hunger Force came to an end. The series followed Master Shake, Meatwad, and Frylock (an anthropomorphic shake, a meatball, and an order of fries, respectively), and their adventures together. The animated Adult Swim series was a spinoff of another show on the same network, Space Ghost Coast to Coast.We're pretty sure no one thought a show about talking food would become as popular and successful as Aqua Teen Hunger Force proved to be. It's likely because of its popularity that Aqua Teen Hunger Force is coming back in a spinoff and a movie.\n\nHere's what we know about the future of Aqua Teen Hunger Force so far.When is the 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' spinoff release date?For one, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force spinoff is actually a series of shorts. Titled Aquadonk Side Pieces, it features a bunch of characters that fans of the original show will remember. Aside from the main three, you also get to see their human neighbor, Carl Brutananadilewski, The Mooninites, MC Pee Pants, The Frat Aliens, and more.To watch the shorts, head to the Adult Swim YouTube channel. The first episode premiered on April 18, 2022, and there will be new episodes every day at 12 p.m. EST until the end of its 10-episode run. As of now, it's not clear if we will get another set of shorts.In an interview with Comic Book, the show's co-creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis said that it was exciting to get back to creating the show even though it was in this shorter format. And as the show has changed over its lifetime, the animation has as well."I think the shorts were a good excuse to re-approach our animation with a more modern [look]," said Dave in the interview. "I think you'll see, when the movie comes out, that the show looks different. We didn't reinvent the look of it, but it's just got a sheen to it."There will also be an 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' movie.If the new series wasn't enough, there's an Aqua Teen Hunger Force movie coming our way as well. As of now, it's expected that the film will be released sometime in 2022, but there's no concrete release date just yet. But we know it's meant to be a sequel to the 2007 movie Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters.Although the Aqua Teen Hunger Force film was first announced back in May 2021, it doesn't have an official title yet. But considering that it's meant to be a sequel to the 2007 movie, it will most likely be connected to the origin story of the main three characters.\n\nYou can watch the original Aqua Teen Hunger Force on HBO Max.