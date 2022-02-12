Adult Swim Has Renewed ‘Rick and Morty’ for Season 6… and Then Some!

In May 2018, Deadline announced that Adult Swim had ordered a “staggering” 70 additional episodes of Rick and Morty in a long-term deal with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the creators of the show.

At the time, Rick and Morty had only aired 31 episodes, so that renewal meant that fans hadn’t even seen a third of the show at that point. And even now, after the conclusion of Season 5 last September, fans have only seen 20 of those additional 70 episodes, with another 50 to go.