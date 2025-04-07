Chad Smith Was Drumming for Elton John During His Special, but Who Is He? Chad Smith is one of the great drummers of the 21st century. By Joseph Allen Published April 7 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he's been in the music business for more than 50 years, Elton John has been remarkably good at finding ways to stay relevant. During his recent special with Brandi Carlile, the musicians performed their new music together, as well as a variety of older hits from both of their catalogs.

Although Brandi and Elton demanded plenty of attention during the show, some people also focused on the man drumming for them, whose name is Chad Smith. Chad has long born a resemblance to Will Ferrell, and now, many want to know more about who he is.

Who is Elton John's drummer Chad Smith?

Chad Smith is, first and foremost, the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. He's been a member of the group since 1988 and is the drummer behind all of their most iconic drum parts. Chad's talent on the set has also led him to a number of opportunities outside of the band, though, including performances with music legends like Elton John. He has also recorded songs with artists like Dua Lipa, Halsey, Lady Gaga, and many more.

Chad is, almost without a doubt, one of the most prolific and well-known drummers on the planet. He might not be Ringo Starr, but given the fact that he doesn't sing and has rarely made any effort to seek the spotlight, he has developed a reputation because of how often he works with popular artists and because of his overwhelming talent.

Chad Smith looks a lot like Will Ferrell.

Although Chad may not have ever sought the spotlight (other than by being in a very famous band), he has caught attention over the years in part because of his fairly apparent similarities to Will Ferrell. In fact, the two look so much alike that they once did a drum battle on The Tonight Show. Will has leaned into their similarities over the years, and Chad has always been a good sport about it.

In fact, Chad has even taken the stage at shows wearing t-shirts that say, "I am not Will Ferrell." Anyone who has ever seen Will attempt to play the drums likely wouldn't be confused, but the similarity is impossible to deny and has only been heightened by the fact that the two of them are roughly the same age.

Thankfully, though, Chad and Will's careers have very little overlap. They aren't competing with each other for anything, so they can just poke fun at the fact that there are two well-known people who look quite a bit alike. Chad is one of the best drummers in the world, and Will is one of the world's most naturally gifted comedians.