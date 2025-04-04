Does Music and Fashion Icon Elton John Wear a Wig, or Is His OG Hair "Still Standing"? Elton described the sound of a hair transplant as, "a rabbit gnawing its way through a carrot." By Ivy Griffith Updated April 4 2025, 4:24 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Few tunes have made the rounds quite like those released by fashion and music legend Elton John. Known for "Crocodile Rock," "Rocket Man," and more, he has arguably become one of the most iconic producers of music in the modern era.

But he's not just good with spinning a tune, he has a fashion sense that rivals that of some of the most creative designers in the world. Among his most flashy and eye-catching costumes are a bevy of headdresses and hats that top off his look. Yet under those hats, does Elton John still have his own hair, or does he wear a wig? The star has been candid about what lies beneath his hats. Here's what we know.

Does Elton John wear a wig? His autobiography holds the answer.

There was a time when Elton John was wearing tall headdresses and strutting the stage, glittering from head to toe in rhinestones and feathers. By the 2020s, he had toned it down quite a bit. These days, he's more likely to wear a snazzy suit and shoes or one with just a few rhinestones. And what he wears on top has changed a bit as well.

In his autobiography, Me, released in 2019, Elton got candid about the procedures he underwent to try to renew his hair after it started thinning in the 1970s. By 1976, the singer wrote, he had very little hair left. He was directed to a pioneer in hair transplanting and underwent the procedure. Twice. Unfortunately, neither provided the results he was looking for. Although he didn't appreciate the results of the hair transplants, Elton had a good sense of humor about it.

He described the sound of the procedure as, "a rabbit gnawing its way through a carrot." And, he wrote, "it hurt like hell." So, he wrote in his book, he opted for a weave. These days, Elton wears a wig made by the best in the business, something he joked about with Oprah Winfrey during a 2022 appearance on her show. Oprah asked about the thought process behind his drastic hairstyles through the years, and he quipped, "Basically, the hair weave runs out, and you have to get a new one."

Elton's style has always been iconic.

Of course, dynamic hairstyles aren't the only things Elton is known for sporting. In a 2022 video segment with Vogue, Elton reviewed some of his most iconic looks through the years. It was a good reminder of just how flamboyant and out-of-the-box the star singer was during a time when performers were more homogenous. He stood out like a glittery, golden-voiced sore thumb.

He recalled his very first publicity shoot in 1968, where he donned a fairly simplistic light suit and hat, with the precursor of his hat-and-glasses look just starting to peek through. By 1972, the more colorful jackets and designs were starting to come out.

By 1974, Elton had evolved into a baffling and completely unique performer whose on-stage styles often made no sense, but they somehow defined his personality and creativity. In 1977, he donned the now-famous feathered suit for The Muppet Show, a look which Elton called "one of [his] favorites" as he reminisced about the colorful outfit. He playfully named it "The Giant Chicken" outfit.