Inside the Breakup of Famed Director Tim Burton and Actor Monica Bellucci

As one of the busiest and most sought-after directors in Hollywood, Tim Burton is used to having fans anticipate his next project, such as the recently released second season of his Netflix hit, Wednesday. However, while his professional life makes frequent headlines, his personal life is considerably more low-key — but news of his recent breakup with Monica Bellucci is now front and center.

After two years of dating, Tim and Monica announced the surprising news that their relationship is officially over. So, what exactly happened? Let’s uncover the details.

Here's what we know about the breakup of Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci.

On Friday, Sept. 19, Tim and Monica released a joint statement formally announcing that they have parted ways after beginning their relationship back in 2023, according to People. "It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways," the former couple’s statement to the Associated Foreign Press read.

The two initially met at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival while in relationships with other people, most notably Tim’s long-time union with actor Helena Bonham Carter. They crossed paths 16 years later in 2022, and the following year, they went public with their relationship, per the outlet. As of now, neither Tim nor Monica has publicly provided a reason for their split.

In June 2023, after their romance was confirmed, Monica spoke about Tim publicly for the first time.

Shortly after it was announced that the legendary director cast her in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Monica spoke lovingly about him in an exclusive interview with Elle France. “What I can say … I’m glad I met the man, first of all,” she told the outlet at the time. “It’s one of those encounters that rarely happens in life … I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton.”

Monica went on to also gush about Tim’s work and vision as a director. “I love this dream world where the monsters are kind, like we can turn our darker aspects into something bright, forgiving,” she said. “Tim Burton’s films talk about that a lot.”

The Italian actress was first married back in 1990 to photographer Claudio Carlos Basso, but the marriage only lasted one year. In 1999 she married fellow actor Vincent Cassel and the pair had two children before divorcing in 2013, per The Local It. She was also in a short-lived relationship with French sculptor Nicolas Lefebvre from 2017 until 2019.

Prior to his relationship with Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton was in a long-term relationship with actor (and frequent collaborator) Helena Bonham Carter.

After initially meeting on the set of Tim’s film Planet of the Apes, for which she was cast, Helena and Tim began dating shortly after and made their red carpet debut at the 2001 premiere of the film, per People. Two years later, in October 2003, the former couple welcomed their first child together, son Billy Raymond. August 2007 brought the birth of their second child, their daughter Nell.

