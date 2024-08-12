Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Olympic Diver Tom Daley Has Officially Announced His Retirement Tom has won five Olympic medals in his career. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 12 2024, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

After competing in five Olympic Games and earning five medals, including a gold medal in Tokyo, Olympic diver Tom Daley has officially announced his retirement. Throughout his athletic career, Tom became a bona fide celebrity, drawing fans from all over the world and even creating a thriving YouTube channel — which, as of writing, has over 1.2 million subscribers.

Tom also made waves as one of the first openly queer Olympic divers, announcing his relationship with now-husband Dustin Lance Black in 2013. And now, in an interview with British Vogue, Tom has bid farewell to the sport.



Why did Tom Daley retire from diving?

After his fifth and final Olympic competition in which he won his first-ever silver medal ("completing the colors," he told British Vogue) Tom has announced that he will be retiring. In his exclusive interview with the publication, he shared that he went into the competition this year knowing that it would be his last: "I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation. I was eager for it to be done … but when I walked out and saw my husband and kids and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, You know what? This is exactly why I did this.'"