Tom Phillips and His Children Spotted in New Zealand Three Years After Disappearing Nearly three years after disappearing, Tom Phillips and his three kids — Jayda, Maverick, and Ember — were spotted in the New Zealand wilderness.

Nearly three years after disappearing, New Zealand native Tom Phillips and his three children — Jayda, Maverick, and Ember — were spotted in the wilderness. A pair of pig hunters saw the family walking through Marokopa on the North Island and discreetly recorded the sighting before alerting the police.

Authorities launched a three-day search with two helicopters, including a military chopper equipped with night vision, but could not locate the family. It appears Tom Phillips is less concerned about being seen, which makes us question why he left his New Zealand home in the first place.

New Zealand dad & experienced outdoorsman Tom Phillips disappeared with his 3 children in December 2021, they've just been spotted for the first time since. pic.twitter.com/f6mdibrNSp — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 9, 2024

Why did Tom Phillips leave his New Zealand home?

On Dec. 9, 2021, Tom Phillips left home and disappeared into the Waikato wilderness with his children following a dispute with their mother, Catherine. An arrest warrant was issued for him shortly after he disappeared in December 2021, and he is also wanted for allegedly armed robbery in Te Kuiti in May 2023.

Since being spotted in October 2024, police believe the Phillips family has been hiding and camping in the western Waikato region of New Zealand. Earlier this year, authorities posted an appeal for information.

New Zealand media reported that teenage pig hunters briefly spoke to one of the children, who indicated that only the hunters knew they were there. The father of one of the teens told 1News that Tom Phillips was carrying a gun and had a long beard, while the three children wore masks and carried their own packs.