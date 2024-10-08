Home > Human Interest The Daughter of The Flaming Lips's Drummer Is Missing — What Happened to Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd? "We are scouring our camera footage to see if we can help, but unfortunately we haven’t located any sign of her on our cameras." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 8 2024, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@beckydrozd; Instagram/@stevendrozd

The Seattle Police Department posted a missing persons notification on X (formerly Twitter) for a 16-year-old girl named Charlotte. She was last seen Oct. 5, 2024 near the Space Needle. In the accompanying photo, a girl wearing a hoodie with the word "Seattle" on it is also wearing a bright smile.

It was later revealed that the missing girl is the daughter of the drummer for the psychedelic rock band The Flaming Lips. It didn't take long for fans of the band to spread what little information is available on all social media channels. What happened to Steven Drozd's daughter? Here's what we know.

Source: Twitter/@SeattlePD; Instagram/@beckydrozd

What happened to Steven Drozd's daughter?

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd disappeared sometime after boarding the monorail heading toward downtown Seattle at around 11:30 a.m. She is 5'7", weighs roughly 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Drozd was wearing khaki shorts and pink shoes. Seattle police have classified her as a missing or runaway juvenile and have assigned a detective from the Missing Persons Unit to her case, reported People Magazine.

A missing persons flyer was posted to The Flaming Lips's Facebook page which can be downloaded and shared on all social media channels. Fans flooded the comments with concern as well as support for the Drozd family. "The fact that she went missing in broad daylight at a touristy area is alarming," commented one person. "I'm really hoping everything works out and she is safe." Several people replied saying they shared the poster in various local Seattle Facebook groups.

A woman by the name of Kat King, who works at the Space Needle's overnight safety team, jumped in to say they are doing all they can to locate Drozd. "We are scouring our camera footage to see if we can help, but unfortunately we haven’t located any sign of her on our cameras," said King. She then asked for more information regarding Drozd's last known whereabouts. "Our cameras cover a bit of Broad St. but so far I don’t see anyone matching her description," explained Kat.