Nell Smith Passed Away at the Young Age of 17 — Details on Her Tragic Passing

"It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night."

Canadian singer and The Flaming Lips collaborator Nell Smith passed away at the age of 17. Her death was confirmed on Instagram on Oct. 7, 2024, leaving her family and fans in shock. “We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia,” wrote Bella Union owner Simone Raymonde. The record label was slated to release Nell’s debut album in early 2025.

The tribute, posted on behalf of the Bella Union family, continued: “While we all try and come to terms with the awful news, and out of respect to Nell’s grieving family, we are unable to make any further comments at this time.” So, what was Bella’s cause of death?

What was Nell Smith's cause of death?

Nell's official cause of death has not been released by her family, though The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne shared the sad news during an Oct. 6, 2024, concert in Portland, stating that she had died in a car accident the night before. A fan also mentioned the same news in the comments of a tribute post dedicated to Nell.

A post shared on Nell's Instagram page and her father's page read, "It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night." They continued, 'We are reeling from the news and don’t know what to do or say. She had so much more to experience and to give this world, but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years."

Nell has "left an indelible mark on the world and an unfillable chasm in our hearts," her family wrote, reminding parents to "hold your kids extra tight tonight." They also asked for privacy as they "work through things" but mentioned they will "shout when we need you. Jude, Rachel, Jed, and Ike."

Three years after seeing The Flaming Lips in concert, Nell Smith was recording songs with them.

According to a March 2024 Instagram post shared by actor Rhi Blossom, Nell was just 10 years old when she "begged her dad to take her to see a Flaming Lips concert." Remarkably, only three years later, she had recorded nine songs with the band.

While Nell was undoubtedly on a path to stardom, her sound will continue to carry on her legacy in the music world. She is survived by her parents, Jude Smith and Rachel Cline, as well as her two siblings, Ike and Jed. She will also forever be remembered by the musicians she collaborated with and the friends she met along the way.

Micah Nelson was another to share his heartbreak and condolences on Instagram over Nell's death, writing, "RIP @nellsmithmusic. A total tragedy. My heart goes out to Nell’s family."

