Weeks After Auditioning for 'America's Got Talent,' 17-Year-Old Emily Gold Is Found Dead "Let it be known that she now rests easy although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 16 2024, 5:17 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. In August 2024, the Los Osos High School cheerleading squad brought an incredible amount of energy as well as a unique performance style to Season 19 of America's Got Talent. After performing to a medley of songs that included "OMG" by Usher and will.i.am., they were voted through to the next round. Unfortunately, they couldn't quite bring enough heat for the quarterfinals so the Grizzlies were sent packing by the judges.

This was undoubtedly a thrilling yet emotionally trying experience for the kids, who clearly brought their A-games. Sadly a month later, the high of performing on national television would be dashed by the loss of one of their own. The body of 17-year-old Emily Gold was found on Sept. 20, 2024, under a bridge in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. Here's what we know about her cause of death.

Emily Gold's cause of death has been revealed.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that Gold died by apparent suicide after jumping from a bridge that crossed the 210 highway. The California Highway Patrol received several calls regarding Gold after seeing her on the road. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, her body had been hit multiple times by vehicles, one of which did not stop.

News of her death was delivered by the school in an email the following day. "Emily was on both our Varsity Dance Team and Varsity cheer squad, our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they grieve," it said. In a separate written statement, Los Osos High School Principal Eric Cypher said, "Please keep Emily and her loved ones and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

A GoFundMe has been set up in Emily Gold's honor.

A GoFundMe with a goal of $50,000 has been set up in Gold's honor and will be donated to her family to help with funeral expenses. As of Sept. 16, it had surpassed the halfway mark.

Well-wishes from Gold's friends have been pouring in from social media, said the Daily Mail. "Let it be known that she now rests easy although there were many that loved Emily Gold and even looked up to her," wrote Samantha Shaw on Facebook. "Thank you for all that you have done in this world. You have done more than enough."