Home > Viral News > Influencers Mia Bennett, Known as PettyLevels, Has Reportedly Passed Away at 23 "We ask for prayers and comfort at this time," the record label posted. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 25 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@pettylevelsofficial

Content warning: This article mentions suicide. On July 24, 2024, fans were shocked when Chosen Records made a post on Instagram announcing the death of Mia Bennett, who goes by the moniker PettyLevels. The influencer and musician had built a solid fanbase, with over 1 million followers on her Instagram page, and was also a successful OnlyFans model. PettyLevels was known for hits like “Freak,” featuring Latto, “In the Name of Gee”, and “Malibu,” featuring Lil Muk.

Article continues below advertisement

In the announcement of her death, Chosen Records said, "We regret to inform you of the passing of our lil sis @PettyLevelsOfficial ... We ask for prayers and comfort at this time and respect of privacy for the family." Fans are now eager to understand what happened and why the 23-year-old's life was cut short.

Source: instagram/@pettylevelsofficial

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to PettyLevels? What was her cause of death?

Though news of her passing was shared online, no official cause of death has been made public at this time. While people were quick to question the post with no statement from Mia's family, a woman in the comments named Kimberlee Mercado, who claims to be Mia's aunt, has confirmed her death. "Everybody please, that is my niece. All we ask for is respect and time for everybody to heal. Just send lots of prayers for this family, please, for our family," she said.

In the absence of an official cause of death, fans are speculating about what could've happened to the young influencer. Her last Instagram post, a carousel that featured the caption "Fleeting," and a photo of a book titled Kill Me Tomorrow, has convinced some that Mia's death was due to suicide.

Article continues below advertisement

"This post is scaring me. The book says Kill Me Tomorrow, then the caption of this post is the word FLEETING, which means passing swiftly, vanishing quickly. I’m guessing she killed herself," one fan said in the comments, with others agreeing.

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section of a photo posted to her Instagram account more than two weeks before her death was announced, one person noted that she looked "sad" and wrote, "sending luv and light your way."

Article continues below advertisement

Some are speculating that PettyLevels may have died as a result of a shooting.

There is also speculation that Mia may have been involved in a shooting. "She got shot in the head in ... Philly. I hate this city with a passion ... this should’ve never happened to her, she was only 23," a commenter said. However, there is no evidence at this time that Mia was the victim of a shooting.

While there is much speculation about the cause of her death, it's evident that Mia was deeply admired and loved by her fans. "This is heartbreaking. I’ve been following her so long. Such a bubbly confident woman. Anyone around her or knew her would have been so lucky to know her. This is really not what I was expecting to see today. May you rest in peace beautiful," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Until an official statement is made by Mia's family, it's probably best to avoid theorizing and spreading misinformation. Our thoughts go out to Mia's family, friends, and fans.