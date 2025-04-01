The Truth Behind Warren Buffett's Alleged Tesla Purchase: It's Not What You Think! Let's just say, don't believe everything you hear today... By Allison DeGrushe Published April 1 2025, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In an unexpected turn of events, legendary investor Warren Buffett has made headlines with a move that has stunned the world: He bought Tesla. This decision has left analysts and market experts baffled as they try to make sense of what appears to be a bold and seemingly out-of-character purchase.

So, why on earth did Warren Buffett buy Tesla? Here's everything you need to know — and some things you probably didn't expect.

Why did Warren Buffett buy Tesla?

In case you were completely caught off guard, we have some news: April Fools, everyone! The report that Warren Buffett bought Tesla — which recently made its rounds across the internet — is 100% satirical. Yes, you read that right — this entire story via GOBankingRates is just an April Fools joke. It's all in good fun, folks!

The article went on to claim that Warren Buffett, the world's most famous value investor, acquired Tesla for a staggering $1 trillion — in cash. Now, if you didn't think that was a red flag, then Warren Buffett's disinterest in tech stocks, let alone electric vehicles, should have been the first clue that something was off.

This morning, @YahooNews published a spectacularly ill-advised fake article (an April Fools joke) noting that Warren Buffett/Berkshire Hathaway was buying Tesla for $1 trillion in cash. They have now taken down all the links to the article, but the Internet is forever. pic.twitter.com/VbRKWtRYyi — Justin Fleenor 🔁 (@JustinFleenor) April 1, 2025

The outlet even had a field day crafting a few hilarious, entirely fictional quotes from the man himself. "While I've publicly maintained that I don't understand tech companies, I've secretly been driving a Cybertruck around my Nebraska neighborhood at night," Warren allegedly said (he didn't though, since this is all satire).

When asked how Berkshire Hathaway could afford such a monumental purchase, Buffett supposedly replied, "I've been keeping the money in a shoebox under my bed." Clearly, he's really good at keeping things under wraps.

And the jokes didn't stop there! According to the satirical article, Warren revealed that he's been a closet electric vehicle enthusiast for years and that he actually owns every Tesla model ever made. "I've been telling people I still drive my old Cadillac, but the truth is I've put 100,000 miles on my Model S," he ~didn't~ admit. "I've been doing donuts in the Costco parking lot."

There are reports that Warren Buffett purchased Tesla for a trillion dollars, he did not! — tommy hernandez (@tommy3861) April 1, 2025

For anyone who thought the timing was suspiciously perfect, it turns out that this fake acquisition came just days after Warren Buffett mentioned in his annual shareholder letter that Berkshire Hathaway was struggling to find attractive large acquisitions. Well, apparently, this was the one he was waiting for.

But perhaps the most shocking part of this whole fabricated scenario? Elon Musk — yes, that Elon Musk — has agreed to stay on at Tesla, but in a newly created role: Chief Meme Officer. While Warren Buffett oversees the day-to-day operations of the company, Elon Musk is free to continue doing what he does best: Trolling, memeing, and bringing chaos to social media.