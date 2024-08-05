Home > FYI Speculation on Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half of His $160 Billion Stock in Apple Abounds Buffett previously avoided investing in tech companies. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 5 2024, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Saturday, August 3, it was revealed that billionaire Warren Buffett has sold over half of his stock in Apple this year. The most recent sale netted almost $76 billion, per Reuters, and combined with a few smaller sales earlier, brought his total sold shares to over 500 million in 2024 alone.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett's company, began investing in Apple in 2016, the famed investor had previously avoided backing any tech companies. However, his decision to finally invest in Apple has since made his shareholders a boatload of money — and his recent sale is likely the biggest example yet.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Warren Buffett sell Berkshire Hathaway's Apple stock?

When all is said and done, Warren Buffett's reasoning for selling his Apple stock right now could be pretty simple: "Apple is again the most valuable company in the world. It's also the most valuable it has ever been, with a total market cap of $3.3 trillion, making it the largest holding for Berkshire Hathaway, even after the sale," per Inc.

However, there's also speculation that he may have sold Berkshire's Apple stock in a "defensive" move that reflects the uncertainty of the United States' current economy. Reuters suggests that "Berkshire's results released on Saturday suggest the 93-year-old Buffett ... is growing wary about the broader U.S. economy, or stock market valuations that have gotten too high."

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Shanahan, an Edward Jones analyst, said of Buffett's decision, "It makes me worry what he thinks about markets and the economy."

Additionally, Forbes theorizes that the sale may have something to do with a negative outlook on the future of Apple's stock — after all, if he felt its value could grow even further, he likely would've kept it in his portfolio.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty images

"While Apple’s AI offerings could give consumers a reason to upgrade," Forbes said in their article, "The iPhone maker’s declining revenues in China, its regulatory woes, and the absence of a compelling growth vector — particularly if Apple Intelligence does not prove to be a killer app — could mean Apple will be lucky to achieve low single digit revenue growth."

Article continues below advertisement

However, according to CBS News, Warren has previously named its investment in Apple as a core facet of Berkshire Hathaway's business strategy, making his decision to dump over 56 percent of their stock a puzzling move. "Buffett once called the company's stake in the iPhone maker a pillar of Berkshire's business that he intended to hold indefinitely," the outlet wrote.