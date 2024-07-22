Home > FYI Here's Why You Can't Find Vertex in The New York Times Games App Players can still play Vertex using the web version for The New York Times games. By Sara Belcher Jul. 22 2024, Published 7:04 p.m. ET Source: New York Times

Though The New York Times may have been founded as an outlet for journalism, it's become increasingly popular for its games section. The website offers a collection of puzzle games, including the rage-inducing Connections and the previously-purchased Wordle, each offering the user anywhere from a couple of minutes to an hour of head-scratching puzzles (depending on how many they do).

Vertex has been one of the standard games included in The New York Times games section, but unfortunately, some users are reporting being unable to find it on their NYT Games app. Others who access it on The New York Times app have also reported it missing, leaving many wondering what happened to the game.

Source: New York Times

Was Vertex removed from the NYT games?

Players on Reddit have shared varying reports of the game being unavailable on the various apps associated with the outlet, though it seems to differ from device to device. Unfortunately, it just seems that the game has been taken down from the apps, meaning players can no longer play Vertex alongside Connections, the Mini, Sudoku, and others.

That said, it has not been removed from the outlet's games section. Those who want to play Vertex will just have to access the game through the desktop version of the website, or through their mobile device's browser. The game is still available to players, but as it's not as popular as some of the other games available through The New York Times, it seems the outlet may have just made room for other games, like Strands, which was recently added to the app.

How to play Vertex.

Vertex is actually incredibly easy to learn — though not every puzzle will be simple to complete. Players are presented with a partially finished picture and some dots, each with numbers inside of them. The numbers inside these dots indicate just how many times the player has to connect a line to that dot to successfully complete the picture. Though this may seem simple enough, some of the final results are incredibly intricate and can take quite a bit of time to get right.

Unfortunately, not every game included in The New York Times's games section is available for free. Some of the games, like the daily crossword, require a subscription to complete. Others, like Wordle and the Mini, are free to play regardless of a user's subscription status.