Mattel Released a Blind Barbie as Part of Its Efforts to Remain Inclusive to All Children The American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) partnered with Mattel for the Barbie. By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 24 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Mattel, the toy brand known for Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels, and tons of other toys just released a blind Barbie as part of its efforts to remain inclusive to children everywhere. As part of its Fashionista line of Barbie dolls, Mattel officially launched the blind Barbie, which comes with a red and white cane and protective sunglasses, on July 23, 2024. And parents everywhere want to know where to buy the blind Barbie.

Mattel's Fashionista line has long since featured dolls based on inclusivity, including its second Barbie down Down's Syndrome, though there was one released on July 23 as its first Black Barbie with Down Syndrome. Other dolls in the line include those with different body types than the typical size and shape Barbie was known for for years, different Barbie dolls in wheelchairs, a doll with hearing aids, and the first ever Barbie with Down Syndrome.

Source: Mattel

Where can you buy the blind Barbie?

Following its announcement about the blind Barbie, Mattel released the doll nationwide in the United States in stores and online. You can buy it now online at Target, Walmart, and Amazon. According to the Mattel website, the blind Barbie is also available in-store at various Walmart and Target locations, pending availability.

Mattel released the blind Barbie in partnership with the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB). In a press release from AFB, the organization shared that officials worked with the toy company to ensure that all aspects of the blind Barbie were accurate and inclusive to children with blindness or who have low vision, from the actual doll to the accessories and even the packaging.

Blind @barbie is here & I am her ambassador 💖 AD This is not a drill! The most popular doll in the world has a long white cane. Now blind people everywhere can grow up feeling represented & play with dolls that look like them 💖 this really is a dream moment 💖 #Barbie @AFB1921 pic.twitter.com/wTnCKGQ0KF — Lucy Edwards👩🏻‍🦯 (@lucyedwards) July 23, 2024

These measures include the facial structure and eye placement which, according to the AFB, means an "eye gaze facing slightly up and out to accurately reflect the sometimes-distinct eye gaze of a blind individual." The organization also shared in its press release about the blind Barbie and partnership with Mattel that it worked closely with the brand to make sure the "face sculpt, fashion, accessories, packaging experience, and e-commerce communication, accurately depict individuals with blindness or low vision."

What accessories does the blind Barbie come with?

Along with the details of the Barbie doll's facial structure, the AFB ensured that the clothing and accessories were designed to be true to what children with blindness need in a doll that represents them. The shirt is made of a satin material, while the skirt has big ruffles for children to feel and identify by touch. There are also large and brightly colored snaps on the back to allow kids with blindness or low vision to more easily change their doll's clothes.

Source: Mattel