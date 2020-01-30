We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-barbies-1580404958015.jpg
Source: Mattel

New Diverse Barbie Collection Celebrates Different Body Types, Skin Tones, and Hair Types

By

After years of criticism for only representing one very white, very blonde, very unrealistic body type, Mattel's Barbie brand has been working hard to diversify their collection and make dolls that represent the people who want to play with them. Barbie's Inspiring Women line sought to show that real-life role models come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. A "Love Wins" campaign showed that Barbie could be LGBTQ+.  

And now, Barbie's Fashionista line is intent on bringing doll lovers everywhere representations of different skin tones, hair colors, and body types. "176 dolls, nine body types, 35 skin tones, 94 hairstyles" the website boasts. Barbie gets three new body types: curvy, petite, and tall. Ken also has new body types "and a range of diverse features including a man bun, cornrows, and freckles." 