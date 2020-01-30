New Diverse Barbie Collection Celebrates Different Body Types, Skin Tones, and Hair Types

Barbie's top seller in 2019 was a curvy black doll with an Afro, according to USA Today . "And among the 10 top-selling Fashionistas last year, seven were diverse, including the doll that uses a wheelchair."

Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie told USA Today, "What we're excited about and proud of is not only is this the right message to send to children, but our efforts focusing on diversity are resonating ... from a business standpoint. The brand is thriving." Huh! It's almost like if you make toys that look like the people who want to play with them, they'll buy more of them. What a concept.