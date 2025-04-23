Here's Why Pro Golfer Wesley Bryan Was Indefinitely Suspended from the PGA Tour In April 2025, the PGA Tour suspended professional golfer Wesley Bryan. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 23 2025, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

April is always a busy month on the PGA Tour, with many of the world's top golfers eager to be part of the action. But this year, South Carolina native Wesley Bryan won't be among the best of the best.

In mid-April 2025, his PGA Tour card was suspended indefinitely. So, what led to this surprising turn of events? Here's everything we know so far, including the reason for Wesley Bryan's suspension.

Source: Mega

Why did Wesley Bryan get suspended?

On Wednesday, April 16, the golf site Monday Q reported that the PGA Tour suspended Wesley Bryan for participating in a LIV Golf-affiliated event earlier in the month. At the time, Wesley disclosed that he hadn't been told how long the suspension would last.

Multiple sources said Wesley was placed on probation shortly after the LIV Golf event, dubbed "The Duels: Miami," was announced in late March. The event saw six LIV golfers teaming up with six YouTube creators in a nine-hole exhibition match, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize.

Now, ahead of the event, the YouTube creators were reportedly warned that they could face consequences from the PGA Tour, including being barred from any events. While most of those warnings were later dropped, disciplinary action against Wesley Bryan proceeded, and he was officially suspended the day after the match aired on Grant Horvat's YouTube channel.

Despite the suspension, Wesley reminisced positively on his time with the PGA Tour. He told Monday Q, "For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

When asked if he regretted playing in "The Duels: Miami," Wesley was clear: "No, I don't have regrets. That video is one of the most powerful videos in YouTube golf." He added, "We are going to continue to support Grant and grow the game through YouTube."

Wesley Bryan confirmed he will appeal the suspension.

On Tuesday, April 22, Wesley addressed his suspension in a YouTube video posted to the Bryan Bros Golf channel. Speaking alongside his brother George, Wesley got candid about the emotional toll the past few weeks have taken since receiving what he described as an "immediate and indefinite" suspension from the PGA Tour.

However, he also confirmed his intention to appeal the suspension. "The Duels Miami was deemed an unauthorized event by the PGA Tour, and I want to be clear — I do respect the authorities that are in place at the tour," he said. "But because of the ambiguity and the rules and regulations that were written, I do as a member of the PGA Tour have a right to appeal the decision on which I plan on exercising.