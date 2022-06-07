Dustin Johnson Is Resigning From the PGA Tour to Join LIV Golf — What Is That Exactly?

The name itself is not an acronym. For the tour, "LIV" is used as the Roman numeral for "54." This refers to the number of holes that competitors play across three rounds of tournament play. The tour boasts "smaller fields, fewer rounds, a defined season, shorter playing windows, [and] shotgun starts" as a way to appeal to fans.

As a new golf tour, LIV Golf has already been criticized for receiving funding from the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.