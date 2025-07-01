“Is Zapata Really an Enemy?” — Some ‘Blindspot’ Fans Are Still Wondering Why She Turned Bad Was she undercover the whole time? By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 1 2025, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: NBC via @TVLine

Blindspot hasn't been on the air since 2020, leaving many fans to wonder if the show was ever going to come back for a sixth season. It doesn't look like the show is going to make a comeback anytime soon, and in fact, the fifth season almost didn't happen. The show's creator, Martin Gero stated that NBC's decision to create an 11-episode order for the show (half of its previous seasons) was to wrap up its events. Although it's been years since Blindspot's been on the air, viewers are still left wondering: Why did Zapata turn bad?

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Zapata turn bad on 'Blindspot'?

Natasha Zapata, who also goes by "Mamacita" and "Riva" on the series, works as a private investigator on the show. She honed her skills in the NYPD. After her partner was killed while on call for a domestic disturbance, she joined the Federal Bureau of Intelligence and then the Central Intelligence Agency before going into business for herself.

From the get go, Zapata played a crucial role in the Jane Doe case in which the series centered around. Utilizing her cybersecurity background, she was able to ascertain vital information that helped to provide vital intel to those she worked with.

Article continues below advertisement

During the show, Zapata found herself on the receiving end of a blackmail scandal courtesy of US Attorney Matthew Weitz. He was able to ascertain information on her gambling and alcohol addiction, which she indulged in after the death of her NYPD partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Furthermore, he learned that Zapata sold documents to the CIA, but wanted information on Thomas Carter, who she dealt with to become more knowledgeable on who Jane Doe is. As for why she decided to make a heel turn on the series, Redditors who discussed the show online on the site's r/blindspot sub offered up some theories.

Between Jane and Zapata being bad guys... Our EMOTIONS. 😩 #Blindspot pic.twitter.com/GI6CfHEtR3 — Blindspot (@NBCBlindspot) October 13, 2018 Source: X | @NBCBlindspot

Article continues below advertisement

Many of which seem to align with the events of the series. One user on the site, @dp1927, questioned if she is "really an enemy or [if] she is under cover?" Although they did express concern over the fact that Zapata killed an MI6 agent instead of just cooperating with them.

One person who replied to the query stated that they thought Zapata was indeed playing the long game, as she wasn't taking any joy in carrying out enemy orders. "I think she is working undercover since Madeline told her at the end of the episode that she has to crash the plane, her facial expression looked disconcerted," the commenter penned.

Article continues below advertisement

Zapata’s pretty intimidating…don’t get on her bad side! 💪💪 #Blindspot pic.twitter.com/LDcyaQLT3H — Blindspot Writers (@BlindspotRoom) October 13, 2018 Source: X | @BlindspotRoom

Another person speculated that Zapata's firing "seemed really staged" and that that only person who probably knew about her true intentions was Keaton. Furthermore, they added that the actress who plays Zapata almost always has a "blind expression" whenever she's instructed to do something morally wrong.

Article continues below advertisement

They also added that it's never been confirmed that Zapata actually harmed a civilian, and that she tried to keep Claudia away from Reade. Not to mention her emotional distress upon learning that Blake was killed. Moreover, Screen Rant dubbed Zapata's fate on the show as one that was ultimately "fitting" for the character.