Why Does Everyone Suddenly Smells Like Something -- And What That Says About Us By Distractify Staff Published Sept. 3 2026, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Pexels

Have you noticed how it suddenly feels like everyone’s wearing perfume? Walk into any coffee shop. Before you even order, you’re met with swirls of vanilla and sandalwood floating above the espresso steam. It’s almost hard to remember a time when scent was just a private pleasure, one of those details people kept to themselves. Not anymore.

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Take one scroll through TikTok, and you’re knee-deep in “FragranceTok”, where half your feed is people misting their wrists and tossing around terms like “projection” and “dry down” as if they are all professional perfumers. Scent isn’t just personal, everyone’s in on it, comparing, collecting and even competing.

Scent Has Always Spoken Volumes

The truth is, scent has always spoken volumes, sometimes even before you say a word. The ancient Egyptians didn’t stop at incense; they slicked themselves in perfumed oils to show reverence, to wield power, to stand out. Royal France? Perfume was a status symbol as much as a solution for questionable hygiene.

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Back then, spritzing on something fancy was a flex: “I’ve arrived, and you’re going to notice.” Chanel No. 5, when it launched in the 1920s, practically rebranded what it meant to be modern and glamorous. Only the bold and a bit of the rebellious wore it, jazz on the radio and a shingled bob catching the light. Scent has always been about broadcasting a message: Who you are, or maybe who you’re itching to become.

Ever-changing Status Update

Lately, that message is less fixed, more like an ever-changing status update. Forget having just one “signature scent” you reach for day after day. That’s almost quaint now. Younger shoppers, especially Gen Z, build what’s called a “fragrance wardrobe”. A sparkly, citrus spray for mornings, something smoky and mysterious for after dark, a cozy gourmand for lazy afternoons. They want a choice, and they’re spending it.

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NielsenIQ found that in April 2025, Gen Z spent more than $200 a year on fragrance, outpacing pretty much everyone else. This is a group known for tracking budgets and questioning every splurge, but when it comes to perfume, they make exceptions. For them, scent is the final layer before heading out the door, a way to pick a vibe for the day without saying a word.

Dupes Are Taking Over

Another thing shaking things up: The obsession with dupes. The days of pretending your perfume cost a fortune are fading fast. Finding a $30 bottle that smells exactly like a $400 classic is a badge of honor now, not a secret. Whole communities exist just to share these finds. Some brands don’t even bother hiding it. In L.A., The Dua Brand makes “inspired by” scents and brags about how close they get to the real thing.

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Their “Melody” fragrance, for example, isn’t shy about drawing from Louis Vuitton Symphony dupe , and the honesty is its own kind of status now. There’s a pride in smelling great without feeding the big brands’ markups, and the real thrill comes not just from smelling expensive, but from outsmarting the system.

Dupe Culture is Expanding

Of course, not everyone’s happy about it. As “dupe culture” explodes beyond perfume - think bags, sneakers, and even food - the tension is rising. TikTok’s #dupe has billions of views, and lawyers for luxury brands are sending out warnings and lawsuits, hoping to stop the copycat tide. But if the goal was to scare shoppers straight, it isn’t working. People love the hunt, the “I know something you don’t” energy. The market keeps growing. Maybe it’s about inclusion, about not letting price tags keep you out of the cool club.

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Perfume is the Number One Beauty Category

The numbers are hard to ignore. Perfume isn’t just selling; it’s leaving other beauty categories in its wake. In early 2025, prestige fragrance sales shot up a healthy 6%. Makeup barely budged; skincare brands are experiencing sales drops. Experts have started calling this the “lipstick effect” for modern times: Small, affordable luxuries that make the bad days feel a little less heavy. Big beauty players aren’t missing the memo. Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, and Coty are all pouring more money and energy into new fragrance lines, hoping to be the next viral hit.