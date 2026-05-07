Why Does FaceTime Randomly Hang Up? Apple Explains What May Be Causing Dropped Calls Your FaceTime call did not just ghost you. Apple says weak connections can quietly kill calls mid-conversation. By Darrell Marrow Published May 7 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

FaceTime has come a long way from simple video calls. The app now lets people talk, watch movies together, share screens, use Live Captions, and even translate conversations in real time. Apple introduced FaceTime in June 2010, during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC. At launch, FaceTime only worked over Wi-Fi and only connected between two iPhone 4 devices. Apple later expanded the service to iPads, Macs, and cellular networks.

Article continues below advertisement

But even with all those upgrades, FaceTime calls will randomly hang up. One minute, the call is flowing. The next, it drops like somebody hit the red button. Apple has tried to tackle the problem by giving iPhone users a slate of troubleshooting tools.

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Why does FaceTime randomly hang up?

FaceTime usually hangs up randomly because something interrupts the connection. Since FaceTime runs over Wi-Fi or cellular data, the app depends on both people having a steady connection. If one person has weak Wi-Fi, spotty cellular service, a crowded home network, or a device switching between Wi-Fi and 5G, the call can suddenly drop.

Apple says slow cellular or Wi-Fi can cause “Connection alerts,” “Choppy video calls,” “Black screen,” and “Dropped calls.” Apple also notes that FaceTime needs a “fast Wi-Fi or cellular connection,” and says Wi-Fi FaceTime calls require broadband.

Article continues below advertisement

Apple has not publicly blamed one single bug for all random FaceTime hangups. Instead, its support pages tell users to check for an outage, update their device, restart FaceTime settings, confirm cellular data access, and make sure both callers have a fast connection. Apple’s System Status page also lists FaceTime separately, so users can check whether the app is experiencing an outage.

Source: Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Apple has shared tips for dropped FaceTime calls.

The company also suggests that users update FaceTime settings after setting up a new device. Its steps include updating iOS or iPadOS, making sure the phone line is turned on, turning FaceTime off and back on, and selecting the correct number for FaceTime.

If the issue still keeps happening, reset network settings. Apple says users can go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Just know this erases saved Wi-Fi passwords, preferred networks, VPN settings, and APN settings. Users should also check the basics. Update the iPhone or iPad, restart the device, and toggle FaceTime off and back on under Settings. Apple also recommends making sure the device has a stable Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

Article continues below advertisement

FaceTime’s newer features make the app more powerful.

FaceTime is no longer just a “call me when you get home” app. Apple now packs it with social, accessibility, and productivity tools. During a FaceTime call, users can add people, open a contact card, use Live Captions, use Live Translation, try Hold Assist, share a screen, and start SharePlay.