How to Use Three-Way FaceTime Calls to Keep in Touch While Social Distancing

Next, open your FaceTime app. Then hit the "plus" button to the right of your screen in the corner. Search for the contacts you want. You can add up to 30 participants here as you enter the name of your contacts, their phone numbers, or their emails, however you want to find them in your phone. Then when you want to start the call, tap Audio or Video to get things going. It shouldn't take very long, but of course you'll have to wait for everyone you've invited to join the call – they may be busy.