Here's Why Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Faith Ward Wears a Ponytail "The number one question I get asked as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is, 'Why do I get to wear my hair straight?'" By Niko Mann Published Dec. 2 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Faith Ward is answering the number one question that she is asked by her fans — why does she wear a ponytail while cheering for the team?

According to Faith, she is breaking a long-standing tradition of cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys, which is to wear their hair down, even while rehearsing. The New Zealand native revealed the answer as to why she's allowed to wear a ponytail during an interview with ABC Perth back in July of 2025.

Why does Faith Ward wear a ponytail?

Faith says that she wears a ponytail while being a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader because the old hairstyle of "fluffy, voluminous, luscious, long locks" is out. The cheerleader added that Kelli Finglass, the head of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, asked what her hair would look like up because of how much Faith was sweating.

"It's crazy because obviously the DCC hairstyle is out, fluffy, voluminous, luscious, long locks," she said. "I've broken that stereotype. So, I'm in rehearsal one of the days with my hair out, and I am, you know, sweating after doing 'Thunderstruck.' She's looking at me and she's like, 'You know what? I really want to see what your hair would look like tied up.'"

"I put it up for her, and she really liked the way it danced, which was really cool because I was super excited about that. Your girl doesn't want to have her hair out, sweaty in her face while dancing," she added. "I go into uniform fittings and keep my hair up in hopes that she would like it still, and I walk in, and she goes, 'You're giving Ariana Grande! Like, we need an Ariana Grande moment on the team."

Faith also said that it was "so exciting" that Kelli wanted her to keep her ponytail. "She's like, 'Yeah, but I want your ponytail longer, I want it blonder, and then I want to see a cameo day where I prefer you be with your hair out." As excited as the cheerleader is about her ponytail revolution, she reminded folks that her hairstyle could still change. "We still have to keep an open mind to the possibility that I could be going back to be hair out," added Faith. "So we can't get too excited yet!"

Several months and blond hair extensions later, Faith is still sporting her ponytail as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Faith added that her teammates have been encouraged to “wear their hair down even in rehearsal” because the powers that be wanted them to look glamorous. "It’s about the girls being as glamorous as they can," she said.