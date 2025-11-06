Details on Dallas Cowboys Player Marshawn Kneeland’s Cause of Death The rising NFL star was 24 years old when he died in November 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 6 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A promising NFL player is gone too soon. In November 2025, Marshawn Kneeland, a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, died at the age of 24. The news was confirmed by the athlete's agent and the Dallas Cowboys.

As fans of the football player's impressive moves on the field mourn his loss, many want to know the details regarding what happened to him. Here's what to know about Marshawn's cause of death.

What was Marshawn Kneeland's cause of death?

As of this writing, Marshawn's official cause of death hasn't been confirmed. Additionally, according to ESPN, it's unclear when he died. While his agent, Jonathan Perzley of Sportstars, Inc., claimed he passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 5., according to the Cowboys' statement confirming his death, Marshawn died the morning of Thursday, Nov. 6.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. "

Perzley also discussed his memories with Marshawn, stating he was both his "client and dearest friend." The news of Marshawn's death came just days after he played with the Cowboys for what would become his final game. On Monday, Nov. 3, he played against the Arizona Cardinals. While the Cowboys didn't win that night, Marshawn scored the team its first touchdown during the game. Marshawn was a prominent football player while attending high school at Godwin Heights High School in Grand Rapids, Mich.