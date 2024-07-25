Home > FYI Why Does It Say “Instagram User” in DMs? We Solve the Mystery Seeing the name "Instagram User" and a default gray profile picture doesn't automatically mean you were blocked. By Sarah Kester Jul. 25 2024, Published 9:46 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

People may slide into the DMs, but they also slide out. Case in point: You unwittingly come across the name “Instagram User” in your messages and a default gray profile picture. Unless you have pages of messages to go off of, it isn’t easy to know who this person is. They could be a friend, an acquaintance from college, or a stranger.

So, what gives? Why does it say “Instagram User” in the DMs? Before you assume that someone blocked you, take a breath. You might see this for several reasons, and they don’t all include ghosting. Here’s what to know.

Why does it say "Instagram User" in the DMs?

Reason 1: The person either deactivated or deleted their account. In this day and age, this is probably the most common reason you’re seeing faceless “Instagram Users” popping up more frequently. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, more people are intentionally not posting on social media or even deleting the apps entirely. So if you scroll through old messages from a friend and suddenly find them M.I.A., they may have decided to take a social media detox.

For some, this only lasts a few days (or, let us be real, hours). But for others, it can take weeks, months, or even be permanent. Whenever they decide to return, a deactivated account means that everything — their friends, posts, etc. — awaits them. The same can’t be said for deleted accounts. A person must start their account from scratch if that drastic choice is made.

In any case, Instagram will remove the username of the deactivated or deleted account and replace it with “Instagram User” and the default gray image. Talk about 50 shades of inconspicuous.

Reason 2: The person has been banned from the app.

Like any social messaging app, there are guidelines that users must diligently follow. This helps ensure that the app is a safe and fun experience for all. These rules are outlined and accepted when you sign up for an account. Breaking those rules has consequences. One of the most extreme forms is getting banned from the app. Depending on the violation, this could be temporary (24 to 48 hours) or permanent (aka a lifetime ban).

Certain actions simply won’t be tolerated. When someone is banned, the Instagram user’s profile won’t be available to view or message. The top of their profile may also say “Instagram user.”

Reason 3: The person has blocked you.

Is the mystery still not solved? If so, there is a chance that the person has blocked you. Instagram doesn’t notify you if you’ve been blocked, so you must do some digging. This should first involve searching for the person in the Search bar. You've probably been blocked if the account is private and you can’t find it. If the profile is public and there is no information on their page — no follower count, no profile picture, and the words “No Posts Yet” — you have been blocked.