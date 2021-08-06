OK — so What Is the Point of the Steeplechase Again?

Hundreds of years after the first Olympics were held in Athens, Greece, the events have changed drastically. In the past decade, women’s boxing, rugby, and several other sports have made their debut at the Olympics, and for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, six new events were added to the itinerary.

But one of the longest-standing events at the Olympics is the steeplechase, a race that officially became a part of the games in 1920 (although, women have only been eligible to participate since 2008).