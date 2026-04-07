Boban Marjanović Causes Stir By Attending NCAA 2026 National Championship in Michigan Merch Boban likely knew that his merch choice would be impossible to miss. By Ivy Griffith Published April 7 2026, 3:47 p.m. ET Source: X / @MarchMadnessMBB

Wherever he goes, Serbian basketball star Boban Marjanović creates a stir. Not only is he one of the most instantly recognizable humans in the world, but he's a beloved star on the court who has earned acclaim in both the United States and around the world with his talent and friendly personality.

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But during the 2026 NCAA championship semifinal between UConn and Arizona, he made news for an unusual reason: the team he was repping. The surprising part? He wore team colors belonging to neither competitor. Instead, he was wearing the signature blue and yellow of Michigan. So, why does Boban like Michigan of all teams? Here's what we know.

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Why is Boban a Michigan fan?

In even a crowd of very tall people, Boban is impossible to miss. Looming over everyone around him, his quick smile is one that can be instantly recognized if you know anything about basketball. So, it was likely he knew that wearing Michigan gear and showing up to the semifinal would be noticed. And it was.

Why does he support the Michigan Wolverines? He has never expressly said. However, when he was asked why he was enthusiastically cheering on the NCAA semifinalists and hyping up the crowd, ESPN reports that he replied, "No reason at all. I'm just doing it because I love it."

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Michigan went on to win the 2026 National Championship, with the Wolverines clinching the title after a competitive March Madness and turning the season into a major win for them, marking their first national title since 1989. It's no wonder that Boban was feeling the team spirit, even if Michigan wasn't on the court during UConn versus Arizona.

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How tall is Boban Marjanović?

Aside from looking at the photos of Boban at the NCAA championship and noting that he towers above pretty much everyone else by head and shoulders, his career is built on his towering height and his surprising agility. But exactly how tall is the looming Serbian player? Basketball players are known for being tall, but Boban is something else entirely, often making fellow players look short by comparison, which is a remarkable feat.

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According to his basketball stats, the 37-year-old Serbian player is 7 feet and 4 inches tall. He has played for the San Antonio Spurs, the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Houston Rockets, making him an American nationwide favorite despite not having been born in the United States.

But it's not just the United States that loves the energetic center. The world has fallen in love with both his skill and personality, making him one of the most followed NBA stars.

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