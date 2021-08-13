Hanna and Haley Cavinder Are the First NCAA Athletes to Sign an NIL Deal [EXCLUSIVE]

For twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder, ball really is their life.

"We grew up playing every sport, but Hanna and I wanted to try everything," Haley says, "but I think we kind of just stuck with basketball. It's something my mom and dad played both growing up."

Their father was a Division II basketball player for Nova Southeastern in Florida, and despite trying almost every sport under the sun, the girls would always return to the court together.