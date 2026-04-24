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Brian McKnight Is Suing His Ex-Wife and Son — and Things Are Getting Ugly

Brian McKnight calls this entire ordeal a "sensational but false narrative."

Tatayana Yomary - Author
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Published April 24 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET

Why Is Brian McKnight Suing His Ex-Wife and Son? Details
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z once said, “Nobody wins when the family feuds.” We all know that every family goes through their ups and downs. And while some issues can be reconciled, sometimes, it’s best for some parties to keep their distance.

Still, when conflict is a factor, it’s mostly best to keep issues behind closed doors, especially as a celebrity. However, with some famous names living double lives, it’s expected that some fallout will ensue.

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Singer Brian McKnight has long been accused by some of his children from a previous marriage of abandonment. And while the singer has remarried and welcomed children in his new union, there's been talk that he’s a better father to his youngest children than his eldest kids. As such, things have now escalated to a legal standpoint.

julie mcknight kids
Source: Instagram

Julie McKnight with her sons, Brian Jr. and Niko.

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Why is Brian McKnight suing his ex-wife and son?

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old singer has filed a lawsuit against his son, Brian McKnight Jr., and his ex-wife, Julie McKnight.

People reports that the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Georgia.

The site shares that Brian claims that he’s a victim of a "shockingly dishonest" and "sensational but false narrative” that alleges that he refused to tell his dying son, Niko, that he loved him, along with abandoning his children.

“Defendant Julie McKnight… asserted that their son repeatedly told Plaintiff ‘I love you' during the call while Plaintiff refused to reciprocate, thereby portraying Plaintiff as emotionally cruel and indifferent toward his terminally ill son,” the filing states via People.

The singer shares two children with Julie, Brian Jr, and Niko, who passed away in 2025.

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brian mcknight jr
Source: Instagram

Brian McKnight Jr.

Brian alleges that his son and Julie devised the plan and later roped in multiple bloggers, including Marc Lamont Hill of The Joe Budden Podcast and Tasha K, as well as the New York Post, to carry out a "malicious character assassination" against him. The reason? The attack was all for money.

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As expected, the singer says that the claims clearly constitute a “relentless and persistent assault upon his character," which has tainted his reputation. Now, he’s suing for defamation and false light invasion of privacy/disclosure, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He’s also suing Julie for breach of contract.

Brian is reportedly seeking damages. However, the exact monetary compensation he is seeking is currently unknown.

Leilani Amani and Brian McKnight
Source: MEGA

Leilani Amani and Brian McKnight

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Brian McKnight Jr. has not made a statement about the lawsuit.

Since the lawsuit became public, social media users have been expecting Julie or Brian Jr. to make some kind of statement.

Per People, representatives for Julie share that “ the facts will speak for themselves.” I look forward to my day in court, where I will have the opportunity to fully address these allegations," Julie said. "I sincerely thank all of my supporters for their continued prayers, encouragement, and unwavering support during this time.

As for Brian Jr., he has not made an official statement. However, his social media activity shows that he is focused on his family and on advancing his music career.

There’s no telling how the lawsuit will play out. However, given that Julie is prepared to duke it out in court, we believe that Brian Jr. will also follow suit.

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Singer Brian McKnight Is Often Criticized for His Questionable Parenting Choices

Brian McKnight’s Estranged Son, Niko, Passed Away at Age 32

Why Did Singer Brian McKnight Disown His Eldest Children? Find out the Disturbing Reason

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