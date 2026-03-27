Fans Want to Know Why Kanye West's Album "Bully" Is Not on Spotify The album is not on YouTube, either. By Niko Mann Published March 27 2026, 3:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of controversial musician Kanye West want to know why his latest album, "Bully," is not available on Spotify. Ye dropped the album live on YouTube on March 27, but it has since been removed or hidden.

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According to Pitchfork, the Grammy Award-winning artist livestreamed the long-awaited album in Los Angeles at a listening party after teasing fans about its release for nearly two years. Kanye later hid the album on YouTube for unknown reasons. Spotify advertised the album, but when searched on the website, a message saying "Couldn't find that album" pops up. So, why is the album not on Spotify?

Source: Mega

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Why is Kanye West's album "Bully" not on Spotify?

The new album features several collaborations with other artists, including CeeLo Green, Travis Scott, Nine Vicious, and Ty Dolla $ign. Kanye often uses clips from classics in his music, and "Bully" is no different. It features the 1958 track “You Can’t Hurry Love” by the Supremes, as well as the Stevie Wonder cover of “Close To You” by the Carpenters, per The Independent.

According to Reddit users, Ye is just updating his tracklist, as the album was on Spotify briefly. In 2025, the artist said he'd made "Bully" using AI, but he walked the claim back on March 25. Kanye also shared the song list for the album that features 13 tracks, including the previewed tracks "This One Here," "Bully," and "Whatever Works." "BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI," he wrote on X.

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KANYE WEST

TRAVIS SCOTT



FATHER

NEW TRACK OFF BULLY pic.twitter.com/mYULYwiO9E — yezos (@yeeeeezos) March 27, 2026

"It's time for me to explain to people the power of AI in music," said the artist in an interview with Justin LaBoy. "Right now, you can take any song and separate it. Just get the vocals, just get the bass line, the drums, and completely isolate it." However, Ye's music manager, Peter Jideonwo, says "Bully" uses no AI.

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Kanye, who is bipolar, has made several antisemitic comments over the past few years, and he later apologized in The Wall Street Journal. "I love Hitler," he wrote on X, as well as, "I'm a Nazi," per NBC News. He referenced his mental illness episodes and brain damage for his remarks. “It does not excuse what I did, though," he said. "I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

BULLY ON THE WAY NO AI pic.twitter.com/LJFUAczgSl — ye (@kanyewest) March 25, 2026

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After he was accused of apologizing to just get good PR for "Bully," Ye clapped back in a letter to Vanity Fair. and noted that he didn't need PR to sell his music, and that he was truly remorseful. “It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025," he said. "My upcoming album, ‘Bully,’ is currently one of the most anticipated pre-saves of any album on Spotify, too. My 2007 album, ‘Graduation,’ was also the most listened-to and streamed hip-hop album of 2025."

“This, for me, as evidenced by the letter, isn’t about reviving my commerciality,” he added. “This is because these remorseful feelings were so heavy on my heart and weighing on my spirit. I owe a huge apology once again for everything that I said that hurt the Jewish and Black communities in particular. All of it went too far. I look at wreckage of my episode and realize that this isn’t who I am."