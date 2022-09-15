The Newest 'Call of Duty' Game Gets a Price Hike

Unfortunately, the simple answer as to why MW2 is set at such a high price is that $70 has become the new standard for triple-A games. Sony has been pushing a $70 price tag on many of its games since the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S were released, charging more for versions that were made for the upgraded console.

Though Steam has long managed to damper the impending price hike, usually keeping even triple-A titles at $60, it seems that Activision has decided to go all in and ask for the additional $10.