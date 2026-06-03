Why Is Chris Jansing Leaving 'MS NOW'? News Anchor Explains Career Move "The best in the business." By Alisan Duran Published June 3 2026, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

MSNBC viewers recently learned that Chris Jansing is stepping away from the anchor chair at MS NOW. The longtime journalist announced the change on social media, prompting questions from viewers about her future with the network.

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While some fans initially worried that Chris was leaving MSNBC altogether, the veteran reporter made it clear that her departure from the daytime program is part of a new opportunity within the organization.

Source: MEGA

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Why is Chris Jansing leaving 'MS NOW'?

Chris Jansing is leaving her role as anchor of MS NOW because she is transitioning into a new position as MSNBC's chief political reporter. In an Instagram post marking her final day in the anchor chair, Chris told viewers that she was heading toward her "next big adventure."

The journalist explained that her new role will take her onto the campaign trail as the network ramps up coverage of upcoming political events. Rather than leaving MSNBC, Chris is taking on a reporting position that will keep her in front of viewers in a different capacity.

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Chris Jansing said she is headed to her "next big adventure"

On Instagram, Chris shared a video announcing the career move. "Today is my last day in the anchor chair and then I'm headed to my next big adventure!" she wrote in the caption.

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She also encouraged viewers to tune in to her final broadcast. The post quickly drew supportive comments from colleagues and viewers who congratulated her on the new role and reflected on her years behind the desk.

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Chris Jansing received tributes from colleagues at MSNBC

Several MSNBC personalities paid tribute to Jansing as she prepared to leave the anchor desk. Jonathan Capehart shared a photo of the journalist and praised her work, writing, "The best in the business."

He added, "Today is the last day of @cjansing in the @msnownews anchor chair. But she's not going anywhere. She'll bring her reporting to the campaign trail for the midterms."

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MSNBC also shared a farewell video featuring tributes from colleagues, including Katy Tur, Alicia Menendez, and Eugene Robinson. During the segment, coworkers praised Chris' professionalism and reflected on her decades-long career in journalism.

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Chris Jansing spent years as one of MSNBC's most recognizable anchors

Chris has been a familiar face to MSNBC viewers for decades. Throughout her career, she has covered presidential campaigns, major breaking news events, and national political stories. Her reporting has taken her across the country and placed her at the center of some of the biggest moments in American politics.