What Happened to Hallie Jackson? The MSNBC Anchor Has Been MIA By Tatayana Yomary Feb. 14 2023, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Avid viewers of NBC and MSNBC are likely familiar with Hallie Jackson. The 38-year-old has been a permanent fixture on the networks since 2014. In January 2017, Hallie was promoted to NBC’s chief White House correspondent while simultaneously hosting her own MSNBC program, Live With Hallie Jackson, which airs weekdays at 3 p.m.

However, viewers that frequent Hallie’s show may have realized that she’s no longer on the network. So, what happened to Hallie? Here’s everything that we know.

Hallie Jackson will be leaving MSNBC to focus on other news anchoring ventures.

Say it ain’t so! According to The New York Post, Hallie Jackson will no longer anchor her show, Live With Hallie Jackson. The outlet shares that Hallie is one of 75 staffers at NBC and MSNBC that were laid off. However, Hallie is not without future prospects.

The 38-year-old is said to be focusing on her show Hallie Jackson Now, which will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays on NBC News Now, the network's streaming service. As for Hallie’s former slot on MSNBC, Katy Tur will take her place as of February 13, 2023.

Hallie also took to social media to share the bittersweet news with fans. “It's so bittersweet to say goodbye to a team of absolute legitimate rockstars who have poured their hearts into this show - the staff past and present who have made the broadcast everything it is, from the road shows to rolling coverage to special coverage and beyond,” Hallie wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Now? The headfirst jump into a new adventure begins: taking on a bigger and broader role on the @nbcnews side of the house. More stories, more hours (two of them, to be exact) every night on @nbcnewsnow.” Hallie also went on to share that she will maintain her anchoring gigs on TODAY and NBC Nightly News.

There is a chance that more layoffs will follow at NBC and MSNBC.

The New York Post shares that the initial layoffs followed the news of NBC News president Noah Oppenheim stepping down from his position. At this time, it’s not known why Noah decided to step down, but the outlet shares that his contract was close to expiration. However, speculation about Noah choosing to spike Ronan Farrow's reporting on disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein is said to be a factor.

That said, there have already been tons of shifts at NBC and MSNBC. The 10 a.m. hour will have a rotating lineup of hosts until a permanent talent is named.

