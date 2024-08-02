Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Christen Press Makes Tentative Debut Following Years-Long Injury "When you get to play a soccer game, it's a miracle," she said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 2 2024, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Getty images

International soccer star Christen Press has finally made her debut back on the pitch after a multi-year hiatus — however, in the match against San Diego Wave FC, which took place on Thursday, August 1, Christen was only playing as a substitute. Per ESPN, "Press converted a penalty kick in the shootout after the teams went scoreless in regulation time," and the crowd went wild for her.

Fans, who have been eagerly awaiting Christen's return to the sport, were thrilled to watch her play again. But where has she been, and why isn't she playing at full capacity yet?

Source: Getty Images

Why is Christen Press not playing? She's been out with an injury.

Christen's debut as an alternate was her first game since 2022, where she tore her ACL in a National Women's Soccer League match. Since then, she has had four knees surgeries, missing several seasons during her recovery and being forced to sit out the 2023 World Cup.

However, it seems that the Olympic medalist and World Cup winner may be making strides toward a career return, expressing excitement over her Angel City FC debut. "It was definitely a nostalgic feeling," Press told CBS Sports Network after the match. "When you get to play a soccer game, it's a miracle ... I was so excited. I was very nervous. I felt the love and support from this amazing soccer community that was here tonight."

Christen was Angel City's first signing ahead of its 2022 NWSL expansion season, so it's only fitting that her first match back after her long hiatus be with the team.