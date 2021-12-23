UCF Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Just Dropped Some Big Transfer News

To call University of Centra Florida (UCF) Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel a top football prospect would be a huge understatement. Not to bog y'all down with statistics from the jump, but he managed to clock in a ridiculous 7,223 career passing yards during his time with UCF, which puts him at sixth of all-time. He's also productive as all heck when it comes to handling the pigskin. A 156.6 career passing efficiency puts him in third place in the ball-playing program.

He's had a heck of a ride at UCF, so why is he transferring from the Knights to UCLA?