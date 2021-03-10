'Dumbo' Has a Character Named Jim Crow and Racist Stereotypes About Black People

As things evolve over time, plenty of people are realizing that a lot of the stuff we all watched as kids isn't as inclusive as we'd like it to be now.

Recently, many of those childhood classics are being called out for some pretty insensitive topics. Dr. Seuss pulled six books because they included some racial stereotypes and Speedy Gonzales is also being called out for that same kind of content. Now, animated elephant Dumbo is also being canceled.