Golden Tempo's Trainer Explained Why the Kentucky Derby Winner Is Skipping Preakness Stakes "His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 7 2026, 10:56 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Somehow, during the 2026 Kentucky Derby, the race saw a boom in interest, likely because of the exposure the race got on social media. And, as a sort of breakout star, the horse Golden Tempo got people extra excited as they watched him race. So, why is Golden Tempo skipping the Preakness Stakes?

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The Preakness is another important thoroughbred race often held in the weeks following the Kentucky Derby. The winner of the Derby, in this case Golden Tempo, is not required to race in the competition, but it was a surprising move to forgo the race, coming off Golden Tempo's big win. However, the horses' trainer, Cherie DeVaux, made a statement about Golden Tempo's future.

Source: Mega

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Why is Golden Tempo skipping the Preakness Stakes?

After Golden Tempo won the Kentucky Derby with jockey Jose Ortiz on his back, Cherie officially announced that, due to Golden Tempo's health, he would not go on to race at the Preakness. She didn't share any serious notes about the horse's health, but instead shared why it's best to give him a break at this time.

"After much thoughtful discussion as a team, we have decided that Golden Tempo will bypass the Preakness Stakes," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run. The enthusiasm from racing fans, our owners, and our entire team has meant more to us than we can properly express."

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Cherie continued her statement to say, "We believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness, and long-term future will always remain our top priority."

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According to Visit Horse Country, it's important for horses to take time off after a race to recover and get the proper care they need after such vigorous work. Since the Preakness would start just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby ended, it appears to have made sense to give Golden Tempo a break.

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Is Golden Tempo retiring after the Kentucky Derby?

There has been no word about Golden Tempo retiring after his Kentucky Derby win. All of the horses that compete in the monumental event are three years old, so they each get just one opportunity to race, and the 2026 Kentucky Derby was Golden Tempo's. Now, the horse can go on to compete in other races that are important for his career as a thoroughbred. However, his health and recovery are the most important things following that Kentucky Derby win.

Golden Tempo's Kentucky Derby win was a big deal for a specific reason.

Golden Tempo didn't necessarily go into the Kentucky Derby as a rookie by any means. He had only come out in first place in one official race beforehand, though, so the Kentucky Derby was his chance to shine and prove that wasn't a one-off win. But one thing that really made his win so important was the fact that he started off in last place.

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