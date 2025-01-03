Why Is Life360 Not Updating? Anxiety Spikes as Tracking App Malfunctions "I pay $14.99 a month for this?!?" By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 3 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @Life360

In today's modern society, everyone seems to be connected 24/7. Whether you're constantly checking social media or texting with friends, everyone you care about is usually just a few taps of the phone away. For some families, they take it even further with tracking apps to stay connected and keep appraised of each other's actions and locations.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the most popular tracking apps around is Life360. It allows people to share their locations live with chosen recipients, and many people feel that it makes them safer. But as 2025 dawned, Life360 seemed to be having some issues. So why is Life360 not updating, and what can users do about it? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Is Life360 Not Updating?

Frustrated users found that Life360 was not functioning properly starting on Jan 2, 2025. They took to social media, where Life360 shared that there was an ongoing issue. Life360 wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "It’s not you! It’s us. We are experiencing some technical difficulties which may cause some delays in accessing your account on Life360. The team is working hard to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!"

Users quickly pointed out that accessing their account wasn't the only issue they were having. Some people reported receiving false check-in and locations, while others shared images of an error reading, "Enable new build alerts." Some complained about the price point they were paying only to receive no service.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the company provided no further explanation and as of Jan. 3, 2025, some users were still reporting issues. The best thing to do is to contact the company if you're still experiencing difficulties and let them know. Life360's Help Center can be reached here. In the meantime, be sure that your app is completely up-to-date, and try restarting your phone for good measure.

It’s not you! It’s us. We are experiencing some technical difficulties which may cause some delays in accessing your account on Life360. The team is working hard to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience! — Life360 (@Life360) January 3, 2025 Source: X / @Life360

Article continues below advertisement

Life360 is facing a class action lawsuit over claims that they sold location data.

Unfortunately for the company, technical difficulties aren't the only problems barking up their tree in 2025. The company is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations that they sold sensitive customer location data. In the company's May 15, 2023 filings with the SEC, they disclosed the lawsuit. The Markup investigated and published their findings.

Complaints allege that the data can be used to identify sensitive information about customers. For instance, if they attend a LGBTQ support center, a specific doctor, or a certain place of worship. The complaint identifies concerns "including places of religious worship, places that may be used to infer an LGBTQ+ identification, domestic abuse shelters, medical facilities, and welfare and homeless shelters.”

Article continues below advertisement

The complaint claims that the sale of historic data “poses an unwarranted intrusion into the most private areas of consumers’ lives." It suggests that this information could expose customers to “stigma, discrimination, physical violence, emotional distress, and other harms.”