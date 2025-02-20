What Happened to Patric Young? From Rising Basketball Star to Wheelchair-Bound "Find a way to smile through it!" — Patric Young By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 20 2025, 12:27 p.m. ET Source: Mega;Instagram/@patricyoung4

If you've tuned into the SEC Network recently, you've likely noticed analyst Patric Young in a wheelchair. While it's an important aspect of his life, it's not something that should be immediately pointed out, as many people rely on wheelchairs for mobility, often due to accidents or disabilities. But naturally, it does spark curiosity. Patric wasn’t always in a wheelchair, and he remains hopeful that one day he won't have to rely on it full-time.

He had an impressive basketball career at the University of Florida from 2010 to 2014, earning a degree in Telecommunication in 2014, and his Master’s in Management in 2021, according to his UF bio. Throughout his playing career, he gained recognition for his skill, including All-America honors from McDonald's in 2010 and the title of FHSAA Class 2A Player of the Year that same year. So, what led Patric to go from a rising basketball star to someone now navigating life in a wheelchair?

Why is Patric Young in a wheelchair?

Patric Young is in a wheelchair because he was paralyzed from the waist down after a devastating single-vehicle accident in Nebraska back in 2022. He was just 30 years old at the time, and driving to a farm for a side job when disaster struck. According to The Florida Times-Union, it happened near Verdigre, Nebr., around 10:30 a.m.

The truck Patric was driving was described as "old" with no airbag. Upon encountering a sudden stop sign, he slammed on the brakes, causing the truck to flip. To make matters worse, Patric wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, and his legs were pinned underneath the steering wheel as a result.

"My [truck] went completely parallel to the road and kept sliding and flipped over one time," Patric shared. "I tried to brace myself, as my body contorted and turned to the right with the momentum. There was no guardrail or fence near the road. When the car landed and stopped, it compressed my spine right in the middle of my back."

What makes this even more heartbreaking is that Patric’s accident occurred just 10 days before he was set to marry his now-wife, Whitney. While the accident interfered with their wedding plans, they did make it down the aisle.

Patric Young underwent eight hours of surgery after his truck accident.

Following the accident, Patric had to be airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in South Dakota where he underwent an intense eight-hour surgery due to dislocated T7 and T8 vertebrae, per The Florida Times-Union.

He also spent weeks in rehab as part of his recovery process. Despite all of this, Patric has maintained an incredibly positive outlook. "There’s no part of me angry at God because I see things through a bigger picture now," Patric told The Florida Times-Union in 2023. "This story is just beginning."