Why Is Christian Pulisic Not Playing in the Gold Cup? Here's What We Know

Soccer fans are wondering why Christian Pulisic isn't playing in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup. The tournament began on June 14, but the U.S. men’s national team captain was noticeably absent from the roster.

The footballer earned the nickname "Captain America" after he became the team captain of the U.S. men’s national soccer team when he was just 20, per The Palm Beach Post. So, why is Pulisic not playing in the Gold Cup?



Why is Pulisic not playing in the Gold Cup?

Christian said during an interview on the CBS Sports' Golazo America podcast that he was taking a break so his body could rest after the current season. "It sucks for me to miss out with the team. To be honest, towards the second half of the season, my body just started talking to me, and then my mind started to think, 'What is going to be best for me leading into next year and the World Cup?'"

"Was that to play eight more games and then get no rest at all and go straight into preseason and grind another year and go straight into World Cup? That's not what I felt was best for my body," he continued. "I had to make a decision and this is what I feel is best for myself and like I said, ultimately best for the team," he added.

Christian also said that he had hoped to play in his team's soccer matches against Switzerland and Turkey, but the coaches declined Christian's offer to play in the matches. "I did want to be part of at least the two friendlies, and I did speak to the coaches that I wanted to be a part of the team in whatever capacity I could. And they said no," he said. "They said they only wanted one roster. That's a coach's decision, and I fully respect that. I didn't understand it, but it is what it is."

When asked about the backlash, he said he doesn't regret his decision. "I don't regret my decision," he said. "I think it's the right thing for me, the way I'm feeling, right now, is honestly really good. And, I'm excited that I'm already going to start getting back into training again this week and and work on some things that I've really wanted to work on myself and and I know that it's going to put me in an amazing position, uh, leading into the next season, so, I stick with my decision."

He added that people questioning his commitment are "out of line." “You can talk about my performances, whatever you want, but to question my commitment, especially to the national team, in my opinion, that’s way out of line. But you know how it is. People forget really quickly,” he said.