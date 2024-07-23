Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > WWE

'WWE Raw' Is Temporarily Moving Over to the Syfy Network — What to Know

This isn't the first time Syfy has become temporary home to 'Raw.'

By

Jul. 23 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

ey Uso in the air against JD McDonagh during Monday Night RAW at Resch Center on July 22, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images

If you tune into the USA Network expecting to watch WWE Raw as per usual, you may find yourself disappointed for the next couple of weeks.

Article continues below advertisement

That's because instead of its usual network placement, WWE Raw is moving over to the Syfy network for a temporary period.

Here's what you need to know about the temporary move, and when you can expect to see things back in their regularly scheduled programing.

wwe raw on syfy for next two weeks
Source: WWE on USA / YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Why is 'Raw' on Syfy?

WWE Raw is temporarily moving over to the Syfy network because the USA Network is going to busy with its summer Olympics coverage. (For reference, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to air between July 26 to Aug. 11.)

So what does this all mean exactly for Raw viewers? Well, you can expect both the July 29 episode (i.e., the final Raw before SummerSlam, airing live from St. Paul, Minn.) and the Aug. 5 episode (i.e., the SummerSlam fallout, airing live from Baltimore, Md.) to air on the Syfy channel.

By the Aug. 12 episode (airing live from Austin, Texas), you can expect to find Raw in its usual spot on the USA Network.

Article continues below advertisement

And just in case you were wondering, if you were to tune into USA Network for the next couple of weeks expecting to see WWE Raw, you'll instead find equestrian jumping and women's cycling. (Listen, that doesn't sound bad either, honestly.)

So plan accordingly, folks! If any of this seems familiar, by the way, it's because this isn't the first time Syfy has become temporary home to WWE Raw thanks to Olympics games coverage. So, in the future, if you're ever confused why you're seeing the women's team sprint in cycling instead of a Raw match, just try to remember if it's an Olympics year.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Logan Paul Isn't Going to Japan — Fans Suspect a Past Controversy Is Still Haunting Him

The Meaning to CM Punk's Pepsi Tattoo Really Isn't That Deep

Summerslam? Survivor Series? A Match Against the Rock? — When, and How Will Roman Reigns Return?

Latest WWE News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.