'WWE Raw' Is Temporarily Moving Over to the Syfy Network — What to Know This isn't the first time Syfy has become temporary home to 'Raw.' By Jamie Lee Jul. 23 2024, Published 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

If you tune into the USA Network expecting to watch WWE Raw as per usual, you may find yourself disappointed for the next couple of weeks.

That's because instead of its usual network placement, WWE Raw is moving over to the Syfy network for a temporary period. Here's what you need to know about the temporary move, and when you can expect to see things back in their regularly scheduled programing.

Why is 'Raw' on Syfy?

WWE Raw is temporarily moving over to the Syfy network because the USA Network is going to busy with its summer Olympics coverage. (For reference, the 2024 Summer Olympic Games are scheduled to air between July 26 to Aug. 11.)

So what does this all mean exactly for Raw viewers? Well, you can expect both the July 29 episode (i.e., the final Raw before SummerSlam, airing live from St. Paul, Minn.) and the Aug. 5 episode (i.e., the SummerSlam fallout, airing live from Baltimore, Md.) to air on the Syfy channel. By the Aug. 12 episode (airing live from Austin, Texas), you can expect to find Raw in its usual spot on the USA Network.

And just in case you were wondering, if you were to tune into USA Network for the next couple of weeks expecting to see WWE Raw, you'll instead find equestrian jumping and women's cycling. (Listen, that doesn't sound bad either, honestly.)