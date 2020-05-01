McFlurry Spoons Are Shaped the Way They Are for a Good Reason

TikTok was obviously enthralled by this highly important news — a slew of shocked users responded to the video, admitting they had no idea why the spoons looked that way, and had previously assumed they were simply given a broken straw for no reason. One user even said this had just crossed their mind: “I literally got a McFlurry yesterday and was wondering about the spoon.”

The McFlurry discussion has moved beyond TikTok to Twitter, where users were continuing to express pure shock. Twitter user @Charlottelowexx said, "is it just me who thought that the spoon was a straw the first time they had a McFlurry," while @JScandalousQ reflected on what they just learned, saying, "Soooo... the mcflurry spoon from mcdonalds was never a straw? #mychildhoodwasalie." Check out what the Twitterverse is saying below.