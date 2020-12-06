Why Is There a Runoff Election in Georgia for the Senate? It's a Big Deal

It was a tense four days of uncertainty following Election Day 2020 — but the presidential race was finally called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden on Nov. 7. What many voters outside of Georgia might not have realized at the time was that two crucial races are still in limbo, and they will determine which party has control over the U.S. Senate.

So why is there a runoff election in Georgia for the Senate? Let's take a closer look.