A New Cat Will Be Joining the Bidens and Their Two Dogs at the White House

You probably know about Joe Biden 's dogs, Champ and Major. They're already the most famous dogs in the United States of America, with one of of them (Major) being the first shelter dog to live in the White House. The German shepherds won't be the only pets in the house though; the Bidens plan to get a cat , too!

When asked by Fox 5 anchor Angie Goff back in September if Joe promised her anything if they win the election, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden said, "Well, I'd love to get a cat. I love having animals around the house."

Joe Biden's cat: Here's what to know.

Joe made good on his promise; the Bidens will be getting a cat soon. The new first family "won't just get bringing their German Shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they'll be joined by a cat," Jane Pauley said in a tweet that CBS Sunday Morning posted on Nov. 27. At this time, it's unclear whether the Bidens will be adopting a kitten or an older cat, and it's yet to be revealed what they plan on naming it.

And now some breaking news on #SundayMorning...



President-elect @JoeBiden and his wife @DrBiden won’t just be bringing their German shepherds, Major and Champ to the White House. The Bidens tell us exclusively that soon they’ll be joined by a cat. #sundaypets pic.twitter.com/KCkNV6jNpH — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 28, 2020 Source: Twitter

Now, it's not just dog people who are excited to cheer on the first pets — cat people are getting some representation too, and they're really excited about it. "Good morning to everyone and especially to the Bidens’ future cat," one person tweeted.

Good morning to everyone and especially to the Bidens’ future cat. 😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻😻 — 💛🖤Gringa con Gatos y Máscaras y #BLM (@gringacongatos) November 28, 2020 Source: Twitter

Another joked, "We’re ready to admit it. The extra early votes and mail in votes came from the cats. Cats stole the election. It was us." Maybe let's not show this tweet to Trump.

We’re ready to admit it. The extra early votes and mail in votes came from the cats. Cats stole the election. It was us. pic.twitter.com/o87C0st5SI — A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) November 28, 2020 Source: Twitter

They never even verified our paw prints. And sport was definitely too young. But whatever. We did what we needed to do. pic.twitter.com/WylPVIgUo5 — A Cat Named Bitches (@BitchestheCat) November 28, 2020 Source: Twitter

Here's a Game of Thrones/cats stealing the election meme. You are welcome.

Some folks are joking (and also being very serious) about the Bidens' decision to adopt a cat as some kind of message to unite a now very divided country, calling him "bipetisan."

Classic Biden -- always appealing to both sides of the aisle https://t.co/J7tC0joyXN — Ali Rohde (@RohdeAli) November 28, 2020 Source: Twitter

The Bidens' future cat isn't the first White House cat. According to the Catington Post, Abraham Lincoln had the first White House cat, who was named Tabby. Other notable first cats include: Teddy Roosevelt's cat Slippers, Jimmy Carter's cat Misty, Bill Clinton's cat Socks (who gained notoriety after people spotted Socks getting walked outside on a leash), and George W. Bush's cat India "Willy" Bush.

Happy #Caturday



In honor of Joe Biden news of adopting a cat and having a first cat...



I give you Socks The Cat with President Bill Clinton the last time we had a first cat in White House.



Socks was adopted by the Clinton Family in 1991 pic.twitter.com/acMW4D5sEX — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) November 28, 2020 Source: Twitter

And the Bidens certainly aren't the only first family with dogs and cats in the White House, either. Teddy Roosevelt actually had a bunch of pets (rats, dogs, ponies, birds, cats, etc.) and his favorite dog was Skip, a mixed terrier whose breed was later named the "Teddy Roosevelt" terrier.

The Fords had a cat named Chan, and also a Golden Retriever named Liberty. Liberty gave birth to eight puppies, seven of which were given to good homes, and one of which became a seeing eye dog forLeader Dogs for the Blind.

We see your five Beagle puppies, @LBJLibrary, and raise you seven golden retriever puppies! 🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶🐶 #NationalPuppyDay



📷: Betty Ford, President Ford, & Susan Ford with their dog Liberty's puppies on the White House Lawn, 11/5/1975 pic.twitter.com/PueBK0I2uk — Ford Library (@Ford_Library) March 23, 2020 Source: Twitter

Even though the Clintons' cat Socks stole the show (cats, amiright?), they also got a chocolate lab named Buddy. The Bush family also had a dog named Barney, who famously walked around the White House with a small camera on to give us a real-life "view" of the White House. And we all know Bo and Sunny, the Obama family's dogs (although they didn't have a cat). We just wanted to make sure everyone remembers Bo and Sunny.

The Obama's two dogs Bo and Sunny take a last stroll through the White House. 🐾 pic.twitter.com/50Bm3NPFDp — AJ+ (@ajplus) January 20, 2017 Source: Twitter

And just because we're getting a furry newcomer, doesn't mean we don't love Champ and Major any less.

