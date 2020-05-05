Wendy's May Be out of Beef, but You Can Get a Spicy Chicken Sandwich for Free

Wendy's May Be out of Beef, but You Can Get a Spicy Chicken Sandwich for FreeBy Sara Belcher
Where's the beef?
The famous ad slogan for Wendy's is truer now than it's ever been before. All across the country, people are pulling up to the fast-food chain's drive-thrus, only to find their burger cravings won't be satisfied there.
Certain Wendy's restaurants across the country are temporarily not serving their beef options, only offering their chicken-based menu-items and sides. But why is Wendy's out of meat?
Wendy's has been hit hard by a meat shortage.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit most industries particularly hard, and the meat processing industry is no exception. While most workplaces have been moved to a work-from-home model, essential workers (like those who work in meat processing plants) are faced with sometimes unsafe working conditions, especially during a pandemic.
According to CNN, workers at some of the plants have vocalized concerns over the safety measures taking place in the plants, citing an inability to social distance and not enough other protections being put in place.
After thousands of plant workers across the country have tested positive for the new coronavirus, some plants have been forced to shut down, creating the meat shortage.
"It is widely known that beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges," said Wendy's in a statement, according to USA Today. "We continue to supply hamburgers to all of our restaurants, with deliveries two or three times a week, which is consistent with normal delivery schedules. However, some of our menu items may be temporarily limited at some restaurants in this current environment. We’re working diligently to minimize the impact to our customers and restaurants, and continue to work with our supplier partners to monitor this closely."
This shortage has forced the burger chain to stop offering their beef options, due to the lack of supply. Wendy's has been hit particularly hard because of their reliance on fresh beef — which probably says more about the other fast food retailers you're visiting than it does about Wendy's.
But you can get a Wendy's Spicy Chicken Sandwich for free.
Before you resign yourself to skipping the Wendy's drive-thru in favor of a different fast-food chain, the retailer is instead offering a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich to customers until May 23.
To secure the free sandwich, you'll need to download the Wendy's app. Under the "Offers" section, the retailer is offering a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase. This means you can buy your sides and drink and
walk drive away with a free chicken sandwich — social distance style.
This offer can be redeemed once a week from now until the 23rd, giving you a reason to visit their restaurants, even if it means you have to pass on the Baconator this time.
