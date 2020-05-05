Wendy's May Be out of Beef, but You Can Get a Spicy Chicken Sandwich for Free

Where's the beef?

The famous ad slogan for Wendy's is truer now than it's ever been before. All across the country, people are pulling up to the fast-food chain's drive-thrus, only to find their burger cravings won't be satisfied there.

Certain Wendy's restaurants across the country are temporarily not serving their beef options, only offering their chicken-based menu-items and sides. But why is Wendy's out of meat?